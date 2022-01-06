SCOTTISH lingerie tycoon Michelle Mone is to be interviewed by police amid claims she sent racist messages to an man of Indian heritage after a yacht crash.

The Conservative peer is being investigated by the Metropolitan police after a complaint was made last year.

According to multiple reports, Richard Lynton-Jones complained to the police in June 2021 after allegedly receiving messages from Baroness Mone saying he was a "waste of a man's white skin."

It followed a yacht collision off the coast of Monaco in 2019 which resulted in one person's death.

Mr Lynton-Jones is said to have given a statement to the police in October and provided copies of the messages, in which he said he believed Ms Mone racially attacked him, and that he found it grossly offensive and felt harassed, alarmed and distressed by it.

The peer is also claimed ot have described Mr Lynton-Jones’s partner as a “mental loony” and “nut case bird” in other messages.

She has repeatedly denied she is racist and her lawyers have questioned the authenticity of the messages.

Ms Mone did not respond to a request for comment about the police investigation today.

The Metropolitan police said: "In June 2021 police received an allegation of a racially aggravated malicious communication in relation to information posted on a messaging app,” they said in a statement.

"Police spoke to the complainant and advised that for the investigation to progress a statement would need to be taken; for this to be admissible in any future court proceedings, this would need to be done in person.

”In October, the complainant gave a statement to police and the investigation continues. A 50-year-old woman has been invited to attend for an interview under caution at a future date."

The peer is reported to have been due to be interviewed on December 23 under caution, but this has been delayed.