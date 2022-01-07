A FORMER Scottish Labour MP has died at the age of 90.
Lord Bob Hughes, who was elected as the MP for Aberdeen North in 1970, passed away today just days after turning 90.
Former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair said his death was "very sad", while colleagues from across the political spectrum also paid tribute to him today.
Born in Aberdeen on January 3 1932, Lord Hughes spent time living in South Africa working as a draughtsman before returning to the UK.
He was re-elected six times before stepping down in 1997.
The politician served as a junior Scottish Office minister in the 1970s, and was shadow transport secretary under Neil Kinnock in the 1980s.
He was given a life peerage as Baron Hughes of Woodside.
As the chairman of the British Anti-Apartheid Movement, Lord Hughes organised the Free Nelson Mandela concert at Wembley stadium in 1988.
Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, paid tribute to the peer saying he was "deeply sorry" to learn of the peer's death.
He wrote: "I am deeply sorry on behalf of all Scottish Labour to hear of the death of Lord Bob Hughes.
"He was a giant of the movement and his work fighting against apartheid in South Africa must never be forgotten.
"He will be missed."
