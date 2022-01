IN many ways the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last November set the scene for what we need to see in 2022. Calls for “less talk, more action” rang out from school strikers to many business leaders. Global negotiations to cut carbon have taken place annually since 1990 yet we’ve seen global emissions nearly double in that time. It’s now 2022 and scientists advise that we must halve our annual emissions by 2030 – there is a lot of work to do.

So, what can we expect in 2022? Well, the COP26 ‘Glasgow Pact’ sent a positive signal that nations remain committed to the landmark goals agreed in Paris in 2015. In the run up to COP27 in Egypt we need to see improved pledges on emissions reductions and climate finance. Scotland played its part with ambitious targets and support for less-developed countries. But as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned at COP26, the bar of world leadership is set far too low.