Nicola Sturgeon will give her latest coronavirus statement to MSPs today after suggesting her government is planning for a long-term shift away from the kind of restrictions Scots have faced since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, the First Minister said the country had to ask itself “what adaptations to pre-pandemic life” might be needed so the country could live with coronavirus, and hinted face masks may be used long into the future as part of this.

“Sometimes when you hear people talk about learning to live with Covid, what seems to be suggested is that one morning we’ll wake up and not have to worry about it anymore, and not have to do anything to try to contain and control it,” she told STV’s Scotland Tonight.

“That’s not what I mean when I say ‘learning to live with it’. Instead, we will have to ask ourselves what adaptations to pre-pandemic life – face coverings, for example – might be required in the longer term to enable us to live with it with far fewer protective measures.”

Restrictions reintroduced on Boxing Day forced nightclubs to close and pubs introduce table service and social distancing.

It also set limits on the number of people allowed to attend a standing indoor event at 100, a seated event at 200, and outdoor events at 500.

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?





Nicola Sturgeon will give an update MSPs in Holyrood today (Tuesday, January 11).

The First Minister will speak at around 2pm following the official review on restrictions.

She previously said that some restrictions would be extended for at least a week.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefing?

The Covid update will be streamed on the Scottish Government's social media channels.

It can also be watched on Scotish Parliament TV.

And we’ll bring you all the updates on our website.