FURIOUS MPs have questioned a government minister over claims that a garden party was held in Downing Street at the peak fo the lockdown.

Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, was granted an urgent question on the affair this afternoon.

However Mr Johnson did not attend, instead sending Paymaster General Michael Ellis to face the anger of the Commons.

MPs were lining up to quiz the minister on the allegations, with several calling for the Prime Minister to resign, apologise, admit what had happened and come to the Commons personally.

Mr Ellis repeated the line taken by Downing Street that they must wait for an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray to be completed before commenting on the issue.

Labour's Angela Eagle said Mr Johnson must "fess up" and added: "Perhaps it would be faster if Sue Gray were to investigate the days that there weren't parties."

She continued: "I have sympathy for the minister because he's been sent to defend the utterly indefensible.

"We know, do we not, that an invite to a bring your own booze party was sent out on the 20th of May when 268 people died in hospital on that day.

"We know that it was illegal to meet anyone outside of your own household except one person overnight.

"So what is there to wait for? The Prime Minister should come here now and fess up."

Ian Blackford, the SNP Westminster leader, appealed to the Conservatives to force Mr Johnson from office during his fiery speech today.

He also touched on reports that Ms Gray was herself invited to attend the garden party on May 20, 2020. Downing Street has not commented on the claims.

Mr Blackford said that the PM had been accused of "breaking a law that he himself set".

He added: "The minister is seeking to hide behind the investigation but let me ask - was Sue Gray one of those invited to that party on the 20th of May, and did she attend?

"This is a Prime Minister that has lost his moral authority. He doesn't deserve the respect and the trust of the people of these islands.

"And if he won't do the decent thing, and recognise that he ought to resign, I say to the minister and I say to the Conservative backbenchers, wherever they are, they are going to have to do what the Prime Minister has failed to do and force him from office, and do it now."

Amid laughs from MPs, Mr Ellis responded: "It's clear in this country the same rules apply to everyone."

He continued: "That is why there is an investigation in progress... We know that Sue Gray is someone who has conducted previous investigations with thoroughness and vigor."

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlian called for the Prime Minister to apologise to every police officer who has been assaulted while trying to enforce coronavirus lockdown regulations since the start of the pandemic.

The Liberal Democrat MP and former police officer said: " I personally know of police officers who were spat at, pushed, shoved and punched while doing their job which included enforcing COVID regulations.

"So I think police officers up and down in this country will be appalled to hear that the Prime Minister and Downing Street staff were allegedly partying while they were doing their job during the worst of the pandemic."

She said that "all the evidence suggests that this party did take place, and that the Prime Minister was present at the party" and asked if the minsiter agreed he should "write a letter of apology to every one of those police officers assaulted whilst enforcing COVID regulations."

Mr Ellis replied that Mr Johnson was "very supportive of our police service and will continue to [be]."

The Conservative benches were practically empty during the urgent question, while opposition benches were full of angry MPs hoping to obtain more information about the May 20 event.

Other MPs told of losing relatives and friends during the pandemic, and being forced to attend funerals on a laptop or wait outside hospitals unable to see their dying loved ones.