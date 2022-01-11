AN MP has broken down in tears in the Commons during a questioning session about the Prime Minister's Downing Street garden party.
Jim Shannon, DUP MP, was speaking to Paymaster General Michael Ellis about the reports of a socially-distanced gathering on May 20, 2020.
The Northern Irish MP was overcome with emotion during his question and struggled to continue.
He said: "In Northern Ireland we reached the milestone of 3000 deaths due to Covid just last week. 3000 people who followed the rules and who we grieve today...including my mother-in-law, who died alone."
The MP paused before being consoled by fellow MPs, who encouraged him to continue with his question.
He asked Mr Ellis "if there will be a full and complete disclosure to enable the police service to ascertain that all was done decently and within the regulations, at that date and at that time."
He then apologised to speaker Lindsay Hoyle for his upset, and was comforted by surrounding MPs from various parties.
Mr Ellis replied that the report into the parties would be published, and apologised for his loss.
