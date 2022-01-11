Scotland has recorded 10,392 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Government figures.
It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, stands at 9,950.
Of the 43,739 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 27.7% were positive on Tuesday, down from 29.5% the previous day.
There were 1,479 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 47 on the previous day, and 65 people in intensive care, up 11.
Eleven of those 65 in intensive care have been there for more than 28 days.
So far 4,393,689 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,051,635 have had a second dose, and 3,130,502 have received a third dose or booster.
