NICOLA Sturgeon has urged Scots to continue following public health rules despite “serial breaches” of regulations by Downing Street officials.

It was revealed on Monday that around 100 Downing Street staff were invited by the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to a drinks party in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020 – when the UK was in lockdown amid the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports suggest Boris Johnson and his wife attended the event, while a host of other gatherings during lockdown have been reportedly been held – causing anger with the public.

The email told staff “it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening”.

It added: "Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!"

It is believed around 40 people attended the gathering on May 20, 2020.

Speaking in Holyrood, the First Minister warned “it is the case that people across the country are aghast at the revelations about Downing Street’s conduct”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “It appears not just one isolated breach but serial breaches of guidance that people were following through painful sacrifices right throughout this pandemic and a Prime Minister who apparently is not being truthful about his knowledge of these matters.

“The office of Prime Minister would be greatly enhanced byBoris Johnson’s departure from it. But more importantly at this moment in time, the interests of the United Kingdom would be enhanced by that as well.”

The First Minister was pressed over people continuing to follow the rules.

She said: “People, over the last two years, have been unable to see loved ones on their death beds, have been unable to go to funerals and comfort other loved ones during bereavement, have had long periods of absence from those nearest and dearest to them.

“To find that it appears that those making the rules in Downing Street, on a serial basis, were breaching those rules, is deeply angering people and deeply upsetting people – and that has to be understood and acknowledged.

“In understand that anger but what I would say to people across the country is…these rules, this guidance is there for a reason – it is there to try to keep you safe and to keep the country collectively safe.

“I would ask people to continue to do the right thing as the vast majority have been doing throughout.”