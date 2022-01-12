BORIS Johnson has admitted he attended a garden party during the peak of lockdown.

The Prime Minister made the admission today following days of pressure for him to ‘come clean’ about the event on May 20, 2020.

Before questions began in the Commons, Mr Johnson told MPs he had been at the garden party and believed it was a work event.

As the admission came, MPs from the opposition benches ‘resign’ and ‘shame’.

He said: “I want to apologise. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months.

READ MORE: 'A nation on the brink': How Scotland struggled while Downing Street partied

“I know the anguish they have been through – unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things they love."

He added: “With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found some other way to thank them.

“I should have recognised that even if it could be said technically to fall within the guidance, there are millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way, people who have suffered terribly, people who were forbidden for meeting loved ones at all inside or outside, and to them and to this House I offer my heartfelt apologies.

“All I ask is that Sue Gray be allowed to complete her inquiry into that day and several others so that the full facts can be established.”

How you feel about the Prime Minister's explanation to the Downing Street Party.

Do you accept the Prime Minister's apology?