JOKERS have attached a giant 'party invitation' to the gates of Glasgow park after it emerged Boris Johnson attended a bash in Downing Street during the first lockdown.
The Prime Minister has come under fire after details of the party emerged earlier this week.
Mr Johnson admitted at Prime Minister's Questions today that he attended the party and has faced calls to resign by opposition parties.
Our photographer snapped these pictures of a large sheet outside the Southside park with a list of names including Priti Patel, Carrie Johnson and Dominic Cummings listed in the style of a party invitation from Boris Johnson which said: "Drinks at my bit? Wot pandemic?"
The invitation attracted bemused looks from passers-by who stopped to take pictures.
It is understood around 30 to 40 people attended the party.
Mr Johnson said he attended "for 25 minutes" to thank groups of workers and had been under the impression it was a work event.
