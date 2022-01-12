DOUGLAS Ross is coming under pressure to take action against Boris Johnson after his admission that he attended a party in his own garden.

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives said yesterday that if Mr Johnson had been at the garden party on May 20, 2020, he should resign.

At PMQs today, the Prime Minister admitted he had been at the event but believed it was a work gathering, and said he stayed for 25 minutes.

Mr Ross was not at Westminster today, attending Holyrood instead, and has yet to comment on the latest developments.

However the SNP has formally called on the Tory leader to lodge a vote of no confidence in the PM. Conservative MPs can trigger a leadership election by writing a letter to the 1922 Committee, with letters from 15% of the Westminster cohort needed to start a contest.

Mhairi Black, the SNP's Shadow Scotland Secretary said: "Boris Johnson has admitted what everyone has known to be true all along – that he broke the rules that everyone else was expected to follow and attended a boozy lockdown party in Downing Street.

"With Johnson burying his head in the sand and refusing to resign, Tory MPs have a duty to act.

"Douglas Ross made clear that if Boris Johnson was at the rule-breaking party then he cannot continue and must resign – well he must back his words with action now.”

She added that Tory MPs were responsible for putting Mr Johnson in power, and continued: “They knew exactly what he was and they share responsibility for the damage he is doing.

"For once, Douglas Ross must grow a backbone and step up. Will he now act upon his own words and submit a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson?"

The Herald has contacted Douglas Ross for comment, but has yet to receive a response.