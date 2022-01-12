AN SNP cabinet secretary has confirmed the Scottish Government’s updated energy strategy will not include a change of position on nuclear power – warning ramping up the controversial technology is likely to lead to increased energy bills.

The Scottish Government will publish an updated version of its 2017 energy strategy, alongside a just transition plan, in the spring.

The document brought forward five years ago, warned that the Scottish Government held “opposition to new nuclear stations under current technologies”.

It added: "We are aware of increasing interest in the development of new nuclear technologies, such as small modular reactors. "We are duty bound to assess new technologies and low carbon energy solutions, and will continue todo so based on their safety case, value for consumers, and their contribution to Scotland’s low carbon economy and energy future."

The UK Government is hoping to ramp up nuclear power south of the border.

Tory MSP Tess White asked Net Zero, Energy and Transport Secretary, Michael Matheson “whether the Scottish Government will consult with a wide range of stakeholders to assess its position on nuclear as part of Scotland’s future energy mix”.

But Mr Matheson confirmed that the Scottish Government remains unconvinced by the technology used in nuclear power.

He said: “The Scottish Government’s position on nuclear energy has not changed under present technologies.

“We don’t support the building of any new nuclear power stations In Scotland and therefore it will not feature as part of the wider energy strategy review.”

The Nuclear Industry Association had claimed that the Scottish Government’s opposition to nuclear power was likely to add to the soaring energy bills crisis.

The organisation said that the Hunterston B power station, which was switched off last week. has provided savings on consumer bills during the current energy crisis, which was seen costs soar for households.

But Mr Matheson has disputed the claims, insisting that “nuclear power is a bad deal for consumers”.

He added: “In 2016, Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant received a contract for different strike price of some £92.50 per megawatt power, which has now increased by some 25 per cent since then.

“Recent power price spikes underline the need to create better outcomes from energy investments, particularly those struggling with household finances.

“Internal analysis has identified that in 2030 alone, Hinkley could add almost £40 a year to a consumers’ bill whereas an equivalent offshore wind farm would reduce bills by some £8 a year.

“Significant growth in renewables, storage, hydrogen and in carbon capture are, in our view, the best way in which to secure Scotland’s future energy needs and to meet our net zero objectives.”