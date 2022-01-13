THE CONSERVATIVE Party are at risk of “imploding” amid infighting over whether Boris Johnson should resign, according to polling expert Professor John Curtice.

The Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University warned of the risks facing the Prime Minister’s party, following swipes taken towards Scottish Tories who called on Mr Johnson to step aside.

On Wednesday, Douglas Ross became the highest profile Conservative to call for his resignation, claiming Mr Johnson’s position is now “untenable” after admitting to attending a party thrown in the Downing Street garden during lockdown.

It is claimed that all 31 Scottish Tory MSPs believe Mr Johnson should step down.

But Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the House of Commons, told BBC’s Newsnight: “Douglas Ross has always been quite a lightweight figure.”

He said the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, who is supportive of the PM, was “much more substantial and important”.

Polling guru Prof Curtice has warned against the potential damage of such comments – adding they will get repeated “endlessly” north of the border.

Earlier, Mr Rees-Mogg told LBC he did not think the Scottish Conservative leader was “a big figure”.

He added: “I don’t think it’s a surprise Douglas Ross takes this view.

“He’s never been a supporter of the prime minister. He has constantly made disobliging comments about the PM.”

“Douglas Ross has always been quite a lightweight figure”



Jacob Rees-Mogg MP says the Secretary of State for Scotland “is a much more substantial and important figure in this”#Newsnight https://t.co/1eE9taAED5 pic.twitter.com/9aala8jM1s — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 12, 2022

Rees-Mogg’s jibes were echoed by Michael Gove, who said of the Moray MP: “My instant response is he’s in Elgin and the national Tory leader is in London.”

Asked on BBC's Good Morning Scotland if the Tories were in trouble, Prof Curtice said: “What is certainly true is that, and we can anticipate that if Mr Johnson is still there and the leader of the House of Commons is still there, that those words are going to get repeated endlessly north of the border.

“It certainly shows how, given the difficulties the conservatives are now in, they are at risk of beginning to implode themselves as a result of the internal fighting within the party.”