Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam has announced that he is leaving his role as England's deputy chief medical officer.

He will continue to work for the government until the end of March 2022.

He has held the position since 2017.

Following his departure, he will continue to work at the Department of Health from the University of Nottingham for the last few years.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it had been an “honour” to work with Sir Jonathan and wished him all the best for his future.

Mr Javid tweeted: “It has been an honour to work with JVT and I am hugely grateful for his advice & the vital role he has played in our vaccination programme. I wish him all the best for the future at @UniofNottingham

@UoNFacultyMHS.”

Boris Johnson has thanked Sir Jonathan Van-Tam for his “invaluable” advice during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said: “I would like to thank Jonathan Van-Tam for his extraordinary contribution to our country and his invaluable advice throughout the pandemic. Wishing him the very best for the future.”

Throughout the pandemic, Prof Van-Tan became well-known for his colourful analogies during the government's coronavirus briefings, and often appeared alongside the Prime Minister when addressing the UK.