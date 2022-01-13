OPPOSITION politicians have called for the Prime Minister and his cabinet to come clean about the garden party in Downing Street.

It comes after several frontbench Tories publically praised Mr Johnson for his apology over the saga, and urged fellow MPs to support him.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries, Dominic Raab and Rishi Sunak were among those who put out messages backing Mr Johnson last night, in a coorindated campaign dubbed 'Operation Save Boris'.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has written to every cabinet member today calling for them to be honest about the incidents of May 20, 2020.

She said: "The Prime Minister has admitted he attended one of the many alleged parties during lockdown but the public deserves to know the full facts.

“There must be total transparency on this from the Prime Minister and his Cabinet.

"Bereaved families, our key workers and all those that diligently followed the rules have been insulted enough by the Prime Minister’s lack of truthfulness and the constant stream of revelations about his conduct.

"It is time to finally come clean and tell us exactly what happened at the heart of Government when the rest of us were following the rules.”

Meanwhile the SNP said that the Tories' contempt for their Scottish counterparts reflects the party's attitude to Scotland in general.

Kirsten Oswald, the SNP's deputy Westminster leader, said: "By dismissing their Scottish branch office as a bunch of 'lightweights' and nobodies, the Tories are revealing their disdain for Scotland and making the case for independence.

"Not only is it deeply humiliating for Douglas Ross but it is a telling insight into the arrogant and dismissive attitude that the Tory government has towards Scotland as a whole.

"They are looking down their noses at us and making it clear just how little Scotland's views matter to them - just like they did over Brexit and Tory austerity cuts.

"Scottish Tory MPs, including Douglas Ross, put Boris Johnson in power and like loyal stooges they have rubber-stamped every damaging decision, from Brexit to Universal Credit cuts, yet still they are belittled and brushed aside by their Westminster leaders.

"If this is what the Tories think of their own Scottish MPs - imagine what they think about the rest of us.

"As the UK government descends into another bitter Tory civil war, it's clearer than ever that Scotland needs to become an independent country, so we can determine our own future and escape the sleazy, corrupt and broken Westminster system for good."