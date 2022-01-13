BOOKMAKERS have slashed odds on key runners and riders to succeed Boris Johnson if he steps down as Prime Minister.
Mr Johnson is facing growing calls to resign after admitting he had attended a gathering in the No 10 garden on May 20, 2020, during the height of lockdown.
Tory politicians are among those who have called for him to step down, including Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross.
Who is favourite to replace Mr Johnson?
- Rishi Sunak is favourite to become the next prime minister.
The Chancellor is 7/4 in the latest odds across several leading bookmakers, according to comparison site Oddschecker.
2. Following closely behind is Lizz Truss. The Foreign Secretary is at 10/3 in the running if there was a leadership contest.
3. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is next line on the bookies favourites.
A general election would need to be called but a YouGov poll last night shows a huge slump in support for the Conservatives and gives the Labour Party a 10 point lead, following the controversy.
4. Jeremy Hunt - the Tory backbencher lost to Boris Johnson at the Tory leadership contest in 2019, but he is still considered one of the favourites by bookmakers at 11/1.
5. Michael Gove has been at the forefront of politics for the last decade and polls as the fifth favourite to succeed as prime minister at 16/1.
