THE PRIME Minister is not due to make any public appearances until next week after a relative tested positive for covid.

Boris Johnson's official spokesman said the Prime Minister will be staying in Downing Street and conducting mainly virtual meetings until next Wednesday.

One of his immediate household relatives - his wife Carrie, or one of his children - tested positive for the virus yesterday, with the spokesman saying the Prime Minister will now follow guidance to reduce his contact with others.

It comes as Mr Johnson's political future hangs in the balance with Tory MPs furious that he attended a garden party at the peak of lockdown in May 2020.

Despite his cabinet members rallying round him last night and issuing their support, several Tories are still unhappy with his handling of the saga. It is understood many have submitted a letter to the 1922 committee of Tory MPs, which could trigger a leadership contest.

Mr Johnson cancelled a planned trip to a vaccination clinic in Lancashire today, despite official guidance being that you do not have to isolate if you have been double-vaccinated, even if you come into contact with someone who is positive for the virus.

He would have faced questions from the media about his attendance at the Downing Street “bring your own booze” garden event on the planned visit today.

No 10 said the close family member of Boris Johnson, who lives at Downing Street, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the PM took a test on Wednesday and another on Thursday.

He said: “The PM is following the guidance to do daily tests and limit contact with others, as I said (the) positive test was Wednesday so the PM will continue following this guidance up in to … including Tuesday of next week.

“For reference, the guidance is to take an LFD (lateral flow device) test every day for seven days, or until 10 days after the household member who has Covid-19 started their self-isolation period if this is earlier and, in this instance it’s not, so it’s seven days.”

The spokesman said “in line with the guidance, he’s reducing contacts, he’ll be working from No 10, doing the daily tests, and limiting contact with others both outside No 10 and indeed inside No 10 as well”.

He said the PM would continue to hold meetings but “for the large part that will be done virtually”.