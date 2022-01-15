THE change.org petition to rescind Tony Blair’s knighthood, awarded to him by the Queen in the New Year’s Honours list, has already gathered over one million signatures. That mega-number keeps climbing. It looks as if it could hit the 1.5 million mark, making it one of the most supported internet petitions ever.

Irrespective of your views on Blair you have to hand it to him that he has pulled off an incredible feat by uniting people from all zones of public opinion against him.

That’s quite an achievement.

We live in a more divided country than any time I can remember. Brexiteers versus Remainers. Nationalists versus Unionists. Lockdowners versus Libertarians.

These scars in the public discourse are deep and raw. But in search of common ground, however diverse our views, citizens who generally hurl rocks at each other from extreme ends of the political spectrum can all agree to be affronted by Blair.

Why is this man still being wheeled out regularly to pontificate and tell us how to run our lives? Has the man no shame? (Answer: no).

Why doesn’t Blair just retreat quietly into one of his many palatial properties and keep his head down?

Is his accumulated estimated wealth, estimated at £45 million, not enough to keep him content?

Not a bit of it. Blair still has the evangelical arrogance to think that we should hang on his every wise word.

And the worst of it is that the most establishment-minded, forelock-tugging wings of the media, notably the BBC, aid and abet him. “Today Tony Blair said….”.

It’s sickening to witness Blair amplified in this odiously uncritical way. He surrendered that privilege when he sent the UK to war in Iraq on a tissue of lies.

Blair has shown nothing but brazen contempt for public opinion. Millions of people turned out worldwide to demonstrate against the Iraq war but still Blair, all loved-up with his best buddy George W. Bush, and intoxicated by power, went ahead because he thinks that he knows best what’s good for us.

Petitions and demonstrations are democratic trifles for Blair. The little people don’t run the world. He believes he is part of the select club that does.

Although I am not generally a vengeful person and would most definitely make a ‘softie’ judge, an almost medieval part of me wants to see him punished and publicly reviled.

So if this petition pricks the rhinoceros-thick skin of his hubris, I will gloat, even though that is a base emotion.

But my Blair rage pales into insignificance when compared to the feelings of the originator of this petition, former soldier Angus Scott, who holds Blair personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent civilian lives and servicemen.

It was so sad to see bereaved mothers, united in grief and fury over the bestowing of a knighthood on the man they blame for the death of their children. They lit candles in Coventry Cathedral, in memory of their sons who died in Afghanistan before their 30th birthday.

These mothers have asked the Queen to revoke the honour. As Angus Scott says in his petition: "Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen."

But she won’t listen.

The Queen probably thinks it is disrespectful to question her decisions. But the fact that she even countenanced this knighthood shows what a disconnected bubble the Royals inhabit, so out of touch with public opinion. How could the Queen’s advisors get it so wrong?

I wonder if Prince Charles whispered the idea of a Blair knighthood in mummy’s ear, because Blair is aligned with his own re-envisioning of our world.

Of late, Charles has acted as an emissary for the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset, a downright sinister plan by influential individuals and corporations to re-shape the world along technocratic, ‘trans-humanist’ lines.

WEF’s view, crafted by its boss Klaus Schwab, is that our globalised world is best managed top-down by a hand-picked coalition of multinational corporations, governments and civil society organisations.

As a former WEF Young Global Leader, Blair is already a familiar pass holder aboard the Great Reset bus. His neo-colonial Tony Blair Institute for Global Affairs is already priming the pump, paternalistically ‘advising’ African nations on how they might best recover post-pandemic.

I hope the African continent, which has emerged relatively well from Covid despite having very low vaccination rates, gives Blair the bum’s rush and tells him to where to stick his imperialist reset.

Schwab, Blair, and Charles have all made it explicit that they see the pandemic as an opportunity to push WEF’s Build Back Better reset agenda.

Blair’s particular version of the sales pitch is that SARS-Cov2 exposed the inadequacy of global coordination. He, Schwab, and other buddies share a dream, I’d say nightmare, of the “architecture of governance” they want implemented as the pandemic ends.

So we’re seeing before our very eyes the brass-neck rebranding of Blair from disgraced and hated politician with blood on his hands to respectable, elder statesman.

From there it is but a hop, skip and jump to reinventing this dangerous man as an august and trustworthy designer of our new world order.

Blair’s latest micro-project within this over-arching plan is his travelling salesman role for Covid vaccine companies. His activity here has less to do with assuring public safety than forcing through vaccine passes as a first step towards imposing fully-fledged, Chinese Government-style, digital ID on us all.

Blair gets ample airtime because, I suspect, jobbing journalists soon get the message that despite his disgraceful Iraq War record, the world’s hidden leaders have decided that he can be usefully rehabilitated and repurposed.

That’s right, the man who turned the Middle East into an explosive powder keg now thinks that he and his wealth and power-hungry mates are going to school us on what ‘recovery’ means.

The word ‘brazen’ doesn’t do it justice.

