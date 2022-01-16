WHAT a week this has been for UK politics, in which Jacob Rees Mogg accused Douglas Ross of being a “lightweight” in the Tory Party in response to the Scottish leader calling for Johnson’s resignation.

I’m not a Conservative but, party politics aside, Douglas Ross has done the right thing. However, words alone will not resolve this issue and I look forward to hearing that he has sent a letter to Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 Committee, calling for Johnson’s resignation. As I write this, I’m reliably informed that a number of Conservative MPs have put letters in.

With Johnson as PM the UK has been a laughing stock. He will go down as a minor footnote in British political history with the incoming Labour government inheriting the chaos and mayhem that he has created during his time in office, which has more in common with a badly produced Carry On film than a government.

Unlike the current Tory government, the next one will have to heal a country that is broken and disillusioned with its elected representatives, with a key focus on restoring trust between the electorate and those that represent us.

Johnson’s lacklustre performance was there for all to see at this week’s PMQs as he offered a weak apology to the House and to the British people, who are understandably outraged that those making the rules were clearly not sticking to them.

It’s hard not to feel angry when watching Jim Shannon MP who was visibly upset when talking about his mother-in-law who passed away on her own whilst this shambolic government indulged in wine and cheese parties.

You really couldn’t make this up even though it does sound like something from an episode of The Thick Of It. As a result of his actions, Johnson has tarnished the British political system and it’s no wonder many people are cynical of those in office.

Interestingly, this week I went to see comedian Matt Forde interview former number 10 spin doctor Alastair Campbell at the Duchess Theatre in London in which Campbell was talking about his time with Tony Blair in No10.

During the interview, Campbell made a point that is easy to understand when asked about independence and if he was in favour of it. In response, Campbell said it’s not something he could back but he does understand why some would when you look at what’s happening in Downing Street.

If there is one thing the British people will not tolerate, it is hypocrisy by those in power and this has been a turning point in politics. As I’ve said on many occasions, Johnson is on the way out and it really is just a matter of time.

It’s worth noting that there is a theory that Johnson will want to hang on till after August 20, as anything before that would make him the shortest serving prime minister. Given that this is a man who is all about himself, it’s quite conceivable that this could be his aim but I think he will be gone by spring at the latest.

In a meagre attempt to defend Johnson over what is now commonly referred to as Party Gate, Mogg tried to play down the significance of the leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party taking a principled stance. He tried to undermine Mr Ross’s stance by saying that Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland, is a political heavyweight in comparison and that Ross’s stance will have no impact. Could the Conservatives be any more divided right now?

Defending the indefensible seems to be the way forward for Johnson’s government but the public can see right through this. The utter contempt that this government has for the British public has been on display for weeks now but the recent line of 'we need an inquiry to establish if Johnson attended a party or didn’t attend a party' is a slap in the face for us all.

It’s time Johnson did the right thing and resigned from office with immediate effect.

Barrie Cunning is a former Scottish Labour Parliamentary candidate