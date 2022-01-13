The Scottish Government will "carefully consider" whether a new law that bans racist online trolls from football stadiums in England and Wales should be replicated north of the border.

Racist language and other online abuse connected to football could see offenders banned from attending matches for up to 10 years, in new legislation brought forward by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The move comes after black players in the England football team were subject to disgraceful racism following the Euro 2020 final

Football banning orders, which can currently be imposed on people convicted of violence, disorder and racist or homophobic chanting, will be extended to cover online hate offences.

Scotland passed legislation of a similar nature in the past called the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act, which came into force in 2012, in a bid by the SNP government to crack down on sectarianism.

The "threatening communications" section of the law generally covered online and social media abuse.

Bit it was repealed in 2018.

Opposition parties argued for it to be scrapped, saying it unfairly targets football fans and has failed to tackle the problem.

The drive to repeal the bill was spearheaded in parliament by Labour MSP James Kelly, who said he was "delighted" to see the end of "the worst piece of legislation in Scottish parliament history".

Football Banning Orders in Scotland can currently last up to ten years also.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The abuse of anyone on social media is totally unacceptable – and that includes abuse of someone because of who they might play football for or what football team they might support.

“We are working with the football authorities, leading clubs and other partners to consider what more can be done to address unacceptable conduct.

"While there is a strong focus on behaviour in and around grounds, online abuse must also be condemned.

"We will carefully consider the UK Government proposals and whether they should be replicated in Scotland.”

