Scotland Yard has said it will wait for an investigation by a senior civil servant to conclude before launching any probe into law-breaking at Downing Street.

The Metropolitan poice said it did not typically investigate retrospective covid breaches, but would consider any evidence that came to light as a result of Sue Gray's inquiry.

A spokesman said: “The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street and Department for Education on various dates and has received correspondence in relation to this reporting.

“Throughout the pandemic the Met has followed the national four Es approach of enforcing the Coronavirus Regulations.

“Where live ongoing breaches of the restrictions were identified, officers engaged with those present, explained the current restrictions, encouraged people to adhere to them, and only as a last resort moved to enforcement.

“In line with the Met’s policy, officers do not normally investigate breaches of Coronavirus Regulations when they are reported long after they are said to have taken place.

"However, if significant evidence suggesting a breach of the regulations becomes available, officers may review and consider it.

“The Cabinet Office is conducting an inquiry into gatherings at Number 10 Downing Street and the Department for Education.

“The Met has ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office in relation to this inquiry. If the inquiry identifies evidence of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence it will be passed to the Met for further consideration.”