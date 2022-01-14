DOWNING Street has apologised to the Queen for throwing a boozy party on the eve of her husband's funeral.

A spokesman said the event was "deeply regrettable" and a formal apology has been sent to the Palace from Downing Street.

However the Prime Minister has not himself sent an apology to Her Majesty, it is understood.

Speaking to Westminster journalists this morning, a No.10 spokesman said: " It is deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning, and number 10 has apologised to the Palace."

Asked why Mr Johnson had not personally apologised, the spokesman said; "Well, again, the Prime Minister said earlier, misjudgments have been made and it's right people apologise as the PM did earlier this week.

"It remains the case that I can't prejudge the inquiry, which you know, is ongoing, which has been led by Sue Gray, but we acknowledge the significant public anger.

"It is regrettable this took place at a time of national mourning."

When asked what "this" referred to, a spokesman would not confirm, instead saying: "The facts are for Sue Gray to establish."

No.10 again stonewalled questions from reporters about the events reported last night by The Telegraph.

Two parties took place on April 16, 2021 as preparations were being made for a scaled-back funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh the following day.

The country watched as the Queen sat alone to grieve her husband, unable to be comforted by friends or family due to the strict covid regulations in place at the time.

Downing Street refused to say whether Mr Johnson had known about the parties taking place in his own residence, while he was away at his country retreat, Chequers, or whether they were a regular occurence.

Notably they also refused to say whether any further parties, which have not yet been made public, took place in Downing Street.

The two events of April 16 have been referred to Sue Gray for investigation.

As has been the case throughout this week, No.10 cited the ongoing inquiry into parties by civil servant Sue Gray as a reason why they could not comment.

They did, however, confirm that the PM was not invited to either of the April 16 get-togethers.

The spokesman said: "I think we've set out that the Prime Minister was not in No.10 on the 16th of April. But again, you'll appreciate that I'm unable to comment while the inquiry is ongoing.

"The PM has asked Sue Gray to be allowed to complete an inquiry so that all the full facts can be established around the nature of gatherings, including attendance and setting."

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said Mr Johnson must now apologise personally to Her Majesty and quit.

He said: "Boris Johnson should apologise personally to the Queen for the offence he’s caused her and millions around the country mourning for loved ones. He should also use that opportunity to officially hand in his resignation.

"The non-apology we heard from Boris Johnson in Parliament this week was an insult to all those who have sacrificed so much during this pandemic. It showed he isn’t sorry, he’s just sorry he got caught.

"Now is the time for Boris Johnson to finally do the right thing and admit he’s no longer fit to lead the country. We can’t afford to have a Prime Minister who has lost all credibility and moral authority in the middle of a pandemic.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also echoed this sentiment, saying: "This shows just how seriously Boris Johnson has degraded the office of Prime Minister.

"The Conservatives have let Britain down. An apology isn’t the only thing the Prime Minister should be offering the Palace today. Boris Johnson should do the decent thing and resign."

SNP MP Pete Wishart, the party's shadow leader of the Commons, also called for the Prime Minister to resign.

He said: " This is another extraordinary development, which constitutes a clear admission of wrongdoing before Sue Gray has reported.

“However, a simple apology will not cut it.

"Boris Johnson abused his power as Prime Minister while the entire country locked themselves away.

"We know he will not remove himself from office willingly, therefore it is the responsibility of the Tory MPs to remove him. Their integrity is on the line."