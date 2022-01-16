RESTRICTIONS put in place by the Scottish Government to tackle the spread of the Omicron Covid variant will begin easing tomorrow.

After three weeks of limits on large scale events in Scotland, restrictions will begin to ease tomorrow, allowing sporting events and music concerts to once again operate at full capacity.

Earlier this week, Nicola Sturgeon announced a ‘phased and careful’ easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.

During her announcement on Tuesday 11 January, the First Minister confirmed that the attendance limit of 500 people at large-scale outdoor events will be lifted from Monday, January 17.

She also announced a change in the vaccine passport scheme and vaccine certification, with people now having to receive a third dose or booster to be classified as fully vaccinated.

However, only some restrictions which were introduced on Boxing Day will be lifted from tomorrow, with the easing of other measures yet to come.

Another update will be given this week, with hospitality restrictions expected to be among the list of measures to be lifted.

What restrictions will be eased tomorrow?





The First Minister announced on Tuesday that the only restrictions being lifted are the crowd capacity limits on large-scale outdoor events.

From tomorrow, there will be no limits on how many people attend sporting matches or other outdoor events, compared to the 500 person crowd limit which has been in place from December 26, 2021.

However, restrictions on indoor live events and hospitality establishments will remain in place this week. More information on the decision to further lift restrictions this month will be revealed when Ms Sturgeon gives her next Covid update.

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?





Ms Sturgeon announced that the next review of Covid data will take place on Tuesday, January 18.

Taking a phased approach to lifting restrictions, she said it was hoped that other protective measures on the limits of the number of people at indoor live events, table service in hospitality, and distancing in indoor public places would be lifted on January 24.

While the lifting of these measures is not currently confirmed, the First Minister said she would confirm any decisions on these changes in her statement next week.

She said: “As we do lift these other protective measures, it will be necessary to consider again if extending the scope of Covid certification to other venues might be a necessary protection.

“To be clear, we have not yet taken any decisions on this and it will require careful judgment. But I want to be clear to Parliament today that it is something we feel bound to give appropriate consideration to.”

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefing?

The Covid update will be streamed on the Scottish government's social media channels.

It can also be watched on their official TV website.

And we’ll bring you all the updates on our website.