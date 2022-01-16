A SIXTH MP has publicly called for the resignation of Boris Johnson as the list of events at Downing Street during lockdown continues to grow.

In a social media post, former Children’s Minister Tim Loughton said the Prime Minister’s position had become “untenable”, and his departure was the “only way to bring this whole unfortunate episode to an end.”

The Tory MP said he was sorry for the “great hurt” caused to his constituents by the latest revelations, which include a “bring your own booze” gathering in May 2020 attended by the PM, and a drink-fuelled set of parties on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral.

Mr Loughton said: “Frankly the issue for me is not how many sausage rolls or glasses of prosecco the Prime Minister actually consumed.

“The reason for my conclusion in calling for him to stand down is the way that he has handled the mounting revelations in the last few weeks.

“Obfuscation, prevarication and evasion have been the order of the day when clarity, honesty and contrition was what was needed and what the British people deserve.”

Mr Loughton said he knows “what I need to do” if the Prime Minister does not quit in the “next few days”, in an indication he could be prepared to submit a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs.

The MP becomes the sixth to publicly call for Mr Johnson to quit.

Between 20 and 30 MPs are reported to have submitted letters to the powerful 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, with 54 needed in total to trigger a leadership vote.