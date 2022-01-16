BORIS Johnson is planning a mass cull of senior Downing Street staff in an effort to save his own skin.

According to several reports the Prime Minister is already working on a blueprint of who should be axed over ‘partygate’ to avoid him having to leave No.10.

The plan, reported to be named ‘Operation Save Big Dog’ by Mr Johnson himself, includes a crackdown on the drinking culture at the heart of the Westminster government as well as the sacking of senior officials from the civil service and political appointees.

19/07/16 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds (left), who sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to "bring your own booze" for an evening gathering, ITV reported. Mr Reynolds said they should "make the most of the lovely weather", despite England being under tough Covid-19 restrictions in May 2020. Issue date: Monday January 10, 2022.

Those said to be lined up to fall on their sword include Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principle private secretary, who sent the ill-fated email inviting 100 staff to enjoy the sunshine in the Downing Street garden and ‘bring your own booze’.

Mr Johnson’s chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, is also under consideration according to reports.

In any event, officials are thought to have agreed that a senior political employee and a senior civil servant should be seen to be departing Government in order to appease critics and protect the Prime Minister.

The Independent reported that a communications ‘grid’ had already been drawn up for use in the lead up to the Sue Gray inquiry’s conclusion and afterwards. It is said to include details of lines supportive ministers should take when being interviewed, emphasising a contrite Prime Minister, and listing his achievements despite the challenging circumstances of the pandemic.

Oliver Dowden, UK Government minister and chair of the Conservative Party, seemed to follow the ‘grid’ format when he appeared on morning broadcast rounds to emphasise the difficult decisions the PM has made, describing Mr Johnson as “contrite”.

Mr Dowden said he did not believe the Prime Minister should resign, adding: “It was the Prime Minister that made that call about having the mass booster programme which has ensured we are getting through the worst of Omicron.

“At the same time he made the call, despite the huge pressure…around having a further lockdown in the face of that Omicron variant.

“He made the right call and that has meant we have managed to have the most open economy in Europe and the most vaxxed economy in Europe, the two are linked together.

“I think when it comes to those big calls he has made the right call.”

The Sunday Times reported that the Prime Minister is also planning a raft of policy announcements in the run up to the publication of the Gray inquiry, dubbed 'Operation Red Meat'.

The announcements, hoped to win back disallusioned voters and disgruntled MPs, include a "booze ban" in No.10, a freeze on the BBC licence fee for two years, give the military control over the migrant crisis in the Channel, tackle the NHS backlog, more money for jobs and skills training, removing the last of the Covid restrictions on January 26 and the publication of MIchael Gove's delayed Levelling Up white paper the following week.

According to the Sunday Times, Mr Johnson is consulting his former aide Lord Udny-Lister about how to reshape his No 10 team.

The PM-saving plan comes as Mr Johnson’s approval rating has plummeted in the polls, as has the popularity of his party.

According to the latest poll by Opinium for The Observer, published today, Labour is now 10 points ahead of the Tories with 41% of people saying they would vote for Keir Starmer’s party if there were a general election tomorrow, compared to 31% who would opt for the Conservatives.

It is the highest score for Labour since 2013, and five points up from polling one week ago.

Mr Johnson’s popularity has plunged and now matches the lowest popularity rating Theresa May saw during her time as PM.

In the last week, his net approval rating has fallen nearly 20 points, from -24 to -42.

Just 22% of those asked said they approved of Mr Johnson, while 64% said they did not.