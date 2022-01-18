Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update to Parliament today as pressure builds on the First Minister to ease the current restrictions.

Yesterday saw the first stage of a ‘phased and careful’ easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.

Capacity limits on outdoor events came to an end after three weeks of crowd curbs on Scottish sport venues and other establishments across the country, with tens of thousands attending Parkhead for Celtic's clash with Hibernian on Monday evening.

Now, Ms Sturgeon is set to give a covid statement in parliament today as she faces calls to further ease restrictions on hospitality and indoor venues.

On Monday, the Scottish Tories said every rule bar face masks in certain settings should be scrapped while hospitality bosses demanded an immediate halt to “indefensible” barriers to trade.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats echoed some of the ideas, calling for a restart of indoors sports and the abolition of vaccine passports.

With case numbers halving in a week amid hopes the Omicron variant has peaked, the Tories said Ms Sturgeon should end other restrictions to help the struggling economy.

With the Scottish Government holding their review of current restrictions today, here is everything we know so far.

Will restrictions be eased today?





The First Minister announced on Tuesday that the only restrictions being lifted this week are the crowd capacity limits on large-scale outdoor events.

As of Monday 17, there will be no limits on how many people attend sporting matches or other outdoor events, compared to the 500 person crowd limit which had been in place from December 26, 2021.

However, restrictions on indoor live events and hospitality establishments will remain in place this week. More information on the decision to further lift restrictions this month will be revealed when Ms Sturgeon gives Covid update today.

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?





Ms Sturgeon announced that the next review of Covid data will take place on Tuesday, January 18.

According to the Scottish Government website, the First Minister will give her update shortly after 2pm at Holyrood right after topical questions.

Taking a phased approach to lifting restrictions, she said it was hoped that other protective measures on the limits of the number of people at indoor live events, table service in hospitality, and distancing in indoor public places would be lifted on January 24.

While the lifting of these measures is not currently confirmed, the First Minister said she would confirm any decisions on these changes in her statement today.

She said: “As we do lift these other protective measures, it will be necessary to consider again if extending the scope of Covid certification to other venues might be a necessary protection.

“To be clear, we have not yet taken any decisions on this and it will require careful judgment. But I want to be clear to Parliament today that it is something we feel bound to give appropriate consideration to.”

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefing?

The Covid update will be streamed on the Scottish government's social media channels.

It can also be watched on their official TV website.

And we’ll bring you all the updates on our website.