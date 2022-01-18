RUTH Davidson has landed a regular presenting job on Times Radio, in addition to her seat in the Lords.

Baroness Davidson, which programme bosses call “one of the most influential and respected politicians in recent years”, will have a slot on Friday afternoons from 1-4pm on the station.

The former MSP, who served from 2011 to 2021, is expected to cover politics and on-the-day news in the slot previously filed by Giles Coren.

Her first show will air on February 18.

Ms Davidson said: “Times Radio is only 18 months old but has already established itself as a must-listen destination for politicians and voters of every hue. Its mantra of conversation not confrontation is an incredibly important one in our polarised times.

“I’m very excited about combining my two great loves, politics and live broadcasting, for a new show which will take a deep look at the big political issues of the week, as well as anticipating what the weekend has in store.”

🚨 We're thrilled to announce that Ruth Davidson will be joining Times Radio as a regular presenter in February.



She will cover politics and on-the-day news and will look ahead at the weekend every Friday afternoon 1-4pm.@RuthDavidsonPC | #TimesRadio pic.twitter.com/2CtNF46SOb — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) January 18, 2022

READ MORE: Ruth Davidson almost didn't run as Scots Tory leader over mental health leak fears

Times Radio Programme Director, Tim Levell, said: “Ruth is well-known as one of the most liked and respected politicians of her generation.

“Now Times Radio listeners have a chance to hear what a great live radio broadcaster she is. Ruth will dive into politics, as they’d expect, but also culture, entertainment and sport – plus all the breaking news of the day. Ruth’s take on the world is a perfect fit for Times Radio.”

The Tory peer became the first UK party leader to give birth in office when she had baby Finn in October 2018 with her partner, Jen Wilson.

She cited both “professional and personal” reasons for her decision to step down as Tory leader in August 2019.

We told yesterday Ms Davidson told the 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom With Craig Oliver podcast' that she would not take on any big jobs until her son was at school.

She added: “This is one of the promises I want to stick to.”

One of Scotland’s most high-profile political figures in recent years, Lady Davidson oversaw a marked improvement in Conservative fortunes north of the Border.

Under her leadership, the party enjoyed success in the 2016 Holyrood election, doubling its number of MSPs. It was the party’s best electoral performance in Scotland since 1992.

Scottish Labour, previously dominant, was pushed into third place.

The Conservatives were also celebrating after they won 13 seats in the 2017 UK General Election – up 12 on 2015.

The progress quickly caught the eye of political observers in London. A Guardian article at that time noted “some in Westminster see her as a potential future leader, who could broaden the party’s appeal and help tackle perceptions it is on the side of the privileged”.

But Lady Davidson dismissed the suggestion, describing the role of Prime Minister as “the loneliest job in the world”.