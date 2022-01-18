Nicola Sturgeon is set to update Scotland on the country’s latest coronavirus situation this afternoon.

As the Omicron situation improves as cases drop, the First Minister has said she is ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the recent data.

Restrictions began to lift on Monday when large outdoor gatherings were once again permitted.

Today, she is expected to lift restrictions which are currently in place further.

Ms Sturgeon will update the public at around 2pm.

Here’s what we expect Nicola Sturgeon to say today:

Lifting of restrictions

In her announcement to Holyrood last week, Ms Sturgeon indicated that more restrictions which were imposed over the festive period could be lifted from next week.

It could mean that the limits on indoor live events, table service in hospitality and distancing in public places could be removed from Monday, January 24.

The First Minister has already said she is “cautiously optimistic” that Scotland is “turning a corner” following a surge of Omicron cases.

Roadmap out of restrictions

Ms Sturgeon spoke last week about how Scotland might ‘live with the virus’ without the need for restrictive measures in the future.

The First Minister announced that a ‘strategic framework’ - or a roadmap - will be released ‘within the next few weeks’, which could further be mentioned today.

As part of the framework businesses, ministers and organisation leaders will be consulted on the plans prior to publication.

Vaccine passport scheme

Nicola Sturgeon has also indicated that the Covid vaccine passport scheme could be extended and could include more venues, however a decision on this would require ‘careful judgment’.

Stabilising hospital figures?





The latest Covid figures for Scotland will be announced by Nicola Sturgeon today, including case numbers, hospitalisations and vaccination figures.

Last week, Ms Sturgeon said that the number of new daily infections is falling in the majority of age groups in Scotland.

Hospitalisations from Covid also now appear to be stabilising, while the number of people in ICU has remained fairly consistent.

Ms Sturgeon has said that Scotland is in a ‘better position than initially feared’ before the Christmas period. Models had previously estimated that Scotland could see daily case numbers rise to 50,000 a day in early January.