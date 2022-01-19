FORMER Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has suggested it is only a matter of time before Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street.

Speaking this morning, the Conservative peer said the Prime Minsiter was going to have a "difficult time" when he faces MPs at Prime Minister's Questions, with many Tories facing the wrath fo their xconstituents over the weekend.

In an interview with Times Radio, for which she is due to become a presenter, Ms Davidson said that Tory MPs had "moved their mindset now from 'if' to 'when'.

She said: " There's been a really big change over the weekend...The reaction in the constituencies has been furious."

She said MPs had been "accosted" in person as well as through their inboxes by angry constituents, who are asking questions about the goings on in Downign Street during the pandemic.a

Ms Davidson continued:" They've been getting it in the neck, face to face and and that has, I think, created a change in mood."

Asked whether the suggestion that now is not the rime for Mr Johnson to depart given that the country is still going through the pandemic, Ms Davidson said it would be "very difficult" to maintain that position.

She explained:" I think it's going to be be very hard to hold that line at the same time as saying that Omicron has passed, we're going to reopen the country. And we should get back to some form of normality, because there's a clash in those two lines."

The peer also criticsed Downiing Street's handling of the saga, saying they had been "caught flat-footed" and did not have "responses ready".

Ms Davidson continued:"It hasn't had its responses ready when the Prime Minister disappeared for four days because a close contact had been contacted about Covid, even though that wasn't the rules that he had to self isolate.

"In that four days, the best they could come up with was nobody told me it was against the rules that I stood at a lecturn and told the country about and created for the last two years.

"I thought, you know, if that was the best he could do in four days of trying to get a line, it was pretty weak. And I think the Prime Minister is going have a very difficult time of Prime Minister's questions today."

Mr Johnson is preparing to face MPs at midday as he returns to the Commons for Prime Minister's Questions, followed by a statement about Coronavirus.