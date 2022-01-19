A TORY MP in a 'Red Wall' seat taken by the Conservatives at the last election has defected to the Labour party.

Christian Wakeford was elected in 2019 with a majority of just 420 to represent Bury South.

He announced this morning that he has now crossed the floor of the House of Commons, joining Keir Starmer and the Labour party.

The MP said the "best interests of my constituents are served by the programme put forward by Keir Starmer and his party."

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the defection of Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party.

Sir Keir said in a statement: “I would like to welcome Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party. He has always put the people of Bury South first.

“As Christian said, the policies of the Conservative government are doing nothing to help the people of Bury South and, indeed, are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.

“I’m determined to build a new Britain which guarantees security, prosperity and respect for all, and I’m delighted that Christian has decided to join us in this endeavour.”

In a letter outlining his reasons for his defection, Mr Wakeford writes: "I wish to inform you inform you that I have today written to the Prime Minister to tell him of my decision to resign from the Conservative Party and apply to join the Labour Party.

"From today I will be sitting as the Labour MP for Bury South because I have reached the conclusion that the best interests of my constituents are served by the programme put forward by Keir Starmer and his party.

"I care passionately about the people of Bury South and I have concluded that the policies of the Conservative government led by Boris Johnson are doing nothing to help the people of the constituency and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse."

The defection will be seen as a reflection of Boris Johnson's leadership

The letter continues: "Britain needs a government focused on tackling the cost of living crisis and providing a path out of the pandemic that protects living standards and defends the security of all.

"It needs a government that upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity in public life and sadly both the Prime Minister and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves.

"Being elected as MP for Bury South was the proudest day of my life. I care passionately about the area and will always be grateful to those who have supported me.

"Today, however, I am in no doubt that they will be better served by my joining a party that genuinely has their interests at heart.

"I have wrestled with my conscience for many months, and you will know that I have made my policy misgivings clear on numerous occasions in private and sometimes in public.

Boris Johnson has said the Conservatives will “win again in Bury South” following Mr Wakeford's defection.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the Prime Minister said: “As for Bury South, let me say to him [Sir Keir Starmer], the Conservative Party won Bury South for the first time in a generation under this Prime Minister on an agenda of uniting and levelling up, and delivering for the people of Bury South. We will win again in Bury South.”