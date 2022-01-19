Scotland’s drugs taskforce has appointed a new deputy chairwoman to help take charge of a report which many want delivered by summer 2022.

Former chief nursing officer of Scotland, Professor Fiona McQueen has been appointed the new deputy chairwoman of the nation’s drug deaths taskforce.

Professor McQueen’s appointment follows the resignation of former chairwoman Professor Catriona Matheson and her deputy, Neil Richardson, after they were asked by drugs minister, Angel Constance, to speed up their final recommendations.

Miss Constance had confirmed last week that David Strang – a former Chief Inspector of Prisons and high-ranking police officer – would lead the group, reiterating her desire for a final report to be published by the summer.

The drug deaths taskforce was formed in response to soaring drug deaths in Scotland, with 1,339 people losing their lives in 2020, according to official figures.

Speaking of her new position Professor McQueen said she was ‘delighted’ to be put in a major role which could prove ‘critical’ in helping drug users.

She said: ““I am delighted to have been appointed to the taskforce and am looking forward to learning about the progress that has already been made and building upon that in the development of the taskforce’s final recommendations.

“This work is critical in changing people’s lives when they are at their most vulnerable and I am privileged to have been invited to be part of it.”

Mr Strang added: “I am pleased to be chairing this important taskforce as it continues its work to reduce drug deaths in Scotland.

“I look forward to working closely with Professor McQueen and all the members of the taskforce.

“During this first meeting we explored initiatives taking place in partnership with Police Scotland, including the pilot scheme for police officers carrying naloxone to reduce the risk of people dying from a drug overdose.

“We also heard about the work of navigators in police custody, who provide vital support for people wanting to access treatment for their drug dependency.

“Our next meeting will be on March 2, when we will be examining how we can best reach people who are in urgent need of support and treatment.”

Statistics from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), published last year, showed a 5% increase in drug deaths from 2019, when 1,264 Scots died as a result of drug misuse.

The data meant Scotland continued its role in having a drug deaths rate more than three and a half times greater than the UK as a whole, and higher than any other European country - with 21.2 deaths per 100,000 of the population.

The number of Scots dying as a result of drugs misuse has increased substantially over the last 20 years – there were four and a half times as many deaths in 2020 as in 2000.