THE UK Government's health secretary has described parties on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral as "wrong in every single way" as he called for those involved to be disciplined.

Sajid Javid, speaking on the broadcast media round this morning, said the revelations have been "damaging" to the country's democracy, but insisted Boris Johnson was safe in his position.

The Health Secretary told the Today programme that those who had broken the rules should be disciplined, explaining: "If there were people at the heart of government who were not following the rules, absolutely they should be disciplined and I look forward to seeing that disciplinary action taking place."

Mr Javid said the revelations have damaged British democracy and the only way to begin rebuilding trust is by getting all the facts out in public.

He continued: "Of course things like this damage our democracy. From what we already know from the people who have come forward and apologised for the parties that took place, for example the one on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, that was completely wrong. It was wrong in every single way. That is already damaging, of course it is.

“The way we now get through this is to get the facts out, get them on on the table so we can all reach a judgment ourselves.

“The Prime Minister, he has said himself he has taken already full responsibility for anything that’s happened in Downing Street and he will come to Parliament once the report is published and answer any question that is put to him and that is the right way forward.”

Asked earlier if he believed Mr Johnson was safe in his job, Mr Javid said: " Yes, I think he is."

However he acknowledged the strength of public feeling against the Prime Minister, adding: "At the same time, people are right to be angered and pained about what they have seen and they have heard. I share that anger and pain.

“I think it is right that there is a proper investigation going on that will establish the facts and that the Prime Minister will come back to Parliament and properly respond.”

Mr Javid denied that the announcement on Wednesday of the lifting of Plan B Covid restrictions in England was about “saving the skin” of the Prime Minister.

“People would be wrong to think that,” he said, adding it was the view of the Government’s scientific advisers that the peak of the latest wave has been reached.

The comments come after a tumultuous 24 hours in Westminster, which saw a Tory MP defect to Labour and a former Brexit secretary publicly call for Mr Johnson to "go".

David Davis made the extraordinary intervention during Prime Minister's Questions yesterday, in front of a packed chamber of hundreds of MPs.

He quoted the advice Leo Amery gave to Neville Chamberlain in 1940, which is said to have prompted the former Prime Minister to quit, paving the way for the Johnson's idol Winston Churchill to take over.

Mr Davis said: "I will remind him of a quotation altogether too familiar to him of Leo Amery to Neville Chamberlain: ‘You have sat there too long for all the good you have done, in the name of God, go!”

All eyes are now on Sue Gray as MPs and the PM nervously wait for her report into the parties across Whitehall to be concluded. This is thought to be early next week.