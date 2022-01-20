SCOTS will get the chance to grill leading political, cultural and business figures this week as Question Time comes to Scotland.

The BBC show, hosted by Fiona Bruce, will feature SNP, Scottish Tory and Labour politicians as it sets up shop in Scotland.

The programme will air at 10.35pm on Thursday (January 20) on BBC One Scotland, with a live studio audience from St Andrews.

Following days of fresh partygate revelations and a Tory rebellion against the Prime Minister, there will be no shortage of talking points.

Here’s who is on the show this week.

Scottish Government environment minister Mairi McAllan is representing the SNP.

A former special adviser to the First Minister, she became the MSP for Clydeside following last year’s Holyrood election.

MSP Stephen Kerr will be representing the Conservatives.

As his party’s chief whip ay Holyrood, he will no doubt be questioned about his Scottish Tory demands for Boris Johnson to resign over the partygate scandal.

The calls have sparked a backlash from senior Wesminster figures, with Douglas Ross branded a “lightweight” by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

For Labour, London MP Emily Thornberry will be on the show.

She has held a range of roles in the party’s shadow cabinet, and currently serves as Keir Starmer’s shadow attorney general for England and Wales.

Thornberry may face some tricky questions over the warm welcome for new MP Christian Wakeford, who has defected from the Tories.

Also on the panel is author Christopher Brookmyre.

The award-winning novelist and former journalist backed a Yes vote in 2014.

Iain Andrerson, co-founder and executive chairman of the public affairs firm Cicero, completes the line-up.

He is a former adviser to Tory peer Kenneth Clarke.