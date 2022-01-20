A SENIOR Tory MP has told his colleagues to report threats by government whips to the police.

William Wragg, speaking at a Committee this morning, suggested that Conservative MPs had been threatened to have investments withdrawn from their constituencies if they submitted a letter of no confidence against Boris Johnson.

Mr Wragg, who has been outspoken against the Prime Minister in recent weeks, said any such threats should be reported to Scotland Yard and it was in breach of the ministerial code.

He said: "In recent days, a number of Members of Parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of confidence in the party leadership of the Prime Minister.



"It is of course the duty of the government whip's office to secure the government's business in the House of Commons.



"However, it is not their function to breach the ministerial code in threatening to withdraw investments from Members of Parliament's constituencies which are funded from the public purse.



"Additionally, reports to me and others of members of staff at Number 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others, encouraging the publication of stories in the press, seeking to embarrass those who they suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister is similarly unacceptable.



"The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Moreover, the reports of which I'm aware, would seem to constitute blackmail.

"As such, it would be my general advice to colleagues to report these matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and they're also welcome to contact me at any time."