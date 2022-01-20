CRITICS of Boris Johnson from within his own party are being blackmailed, a senior Tory MP has claimed.

William Wragg made the astonishing claims during a session of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee this morning.

It follows reports that MP Christian Wakeford, who defected from the Conservatives to Labour yesterday, was forced out by over-zealous government whips.

The intervention from Mr Wragg, who has been outspoken against Mr Johnson previously, has reignited the debate about his future as Prime Minister just as the atmosphere across Westminster appeared to be calming down.

Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael said MPs should "call out" any form of bullying against them and described the situation as a "Putin-esque abuse of power".

The MP for Orkney and Shetland said: "This statement from William Wragg is explosive.

"We may all have been somewhat dulled to the constant stream of sleaze allegations surrounding this government but the suggestion that funding – from the public purse – is being tampered with to protect the Prime Minister is beyond outrageous.

"The Treasury is not supposed to be Boris Johnson’s slush fund, used to reward cronies and punish the principled.

"The only way to stop this sort of behaviour is for MPs to call it out. It is unacceptable and probably illegal.

"The only way to beat bullies is to stand up to them. We must work together against this Putin-esque abuse of power.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the claims had to be investigated.

She said: "These are grave and shocking accusations of bullying, blackmail, and misuse of public money and must be investigated thoroughly.

“The idea that areas of our country will be starved of funding because their MPs don’t fall into line to prop up this failing Prime Minister is disgusting."

One Conservative source told The Herald they had not experienced any intimidation, but "wouldn't be surprised" if it was taking place.

Downing Street said: "We are not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations.

"If there is any evidence to support these claims we would look at it very carefully.”