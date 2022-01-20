THE PRIME Minister has said he has not seen any evidence that Tory MPs are being blackmailed by his whips.

Boris Johnson confirmed he would look into the claims made by William Wragg at a committee this morning.

Mr Wragg suggested that Tories who were vocal in their criticism of the Prime Minister, or who were thought could support a vote of no confidence in him, were being intimidated by Government whips and had negative stories planted in the media about them.

He also suggested people had been threatened to have funding withdrawn from their constituencies if they move against Mr Johnson.

Asked about the claims this afternoon on a visit to a diagnostics centre in Somerset, the Prime Minister said: "I’ve seen no evidence to support any of those allegations.

“What I am focused on is what we’re doing to deal with the number one priority of the British people, which is coming through Covid.”

Asked if he would look for evidence, Mr Johnson said "of course".

The Prime Minister was also asked if he would fight a leadership challenge if one came about, and said he was concentrating on the Covid backlogs within the NHS.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Johnson said: "I am focused on what I think is the number one issue for British people and it is clearing the Covid backlogs, but also looking at what we can do with new techniques."

The House of Commons speaker addresed the claims in the Commons today when asked for advice by Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the allegations were "serious" and explained: "There are allegations about the conduct of Whips and special advisers working for Ministers.

"Serious allegations have been made and, at this stage, without having had chance to study what has been said in detail, I can only offer general guidance."

He said MPs and those who work for them "are not above the criminal law" and continued: "The investigation of alleged criminal conduct is a matter for the police and decisions about prosecution are for the Crown Prosecution Service. It would be wrong of me to interfere with such matters.

"While the whipping system is long established, it is of course a contempt to obstruct Members in the discharge of their duty, or to attempt to intimidate a Member in their parliamentary conduct by threats.

"There is a clear process for raising privileged matters and referring them for investigation to determine whether the conduct in question is a contempt.

"In the first instance, Members raising such concerns should write to me."