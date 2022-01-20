A METRO system for the Glasgow region has been made a headline project for the SNP Government’s 20-year investment transport vision – meaning a joined-up strategy for the city looks set to finally become a reality.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson announced dozens of recommendations as part of the SNP Government’s second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2) and insisted the Metro project could be “absolutely transformational for communities in Glasgow”.

The first phase on the Scottish Government’s strategy delivered big projects like the Queensferry Crossing.

The Clyde Metro project is likely to be a combination of light rail metro, with some existing heavy rail lines converted into the metro.

Once complete, the Clyde Metro will have a bigger footprint than Manchester's Metrolink - extending as far as East Kilbride and Newton Mearns.

It is thought that up to £15 billion of investment will be needed and the complete metro project could take up to 30 years to finish.

A wee preview of #ClydeMetro, a combo of light rail metro, existing heavy rail converted to metro + existing heavy rail, all connected. A bigger footprint even than Manchester’s Metrolink, the closest UK equivalent. Up to £15bn investment for Glasgow over the next 20 years https://t.co/koK2aZcuTA pic.twitter.com/PaejJiSS7l — Susan Aitken (@SusaninLangside) January 20, 2022

The strategy includes mass transit systems, including the Clyde Metro for the Glasgow region and regional transport plan for Edinburgh and south east Scotland which could include further tram extensions and a rapid transit system for Aberdeen.

But concerns have been raised that there are no set budgets or timescales for any of the projects, with Mr Matheson only able to commit to projects being brought forward in the next 20 years.

The document stresses that a metro transport system from Glasgow city centre extending 15km “would target areas where connections are currently poor” and include places “where there is deprivation”.

It adds: “Metro transport systems include one of or a combination of bus rapid transit, light rail and metro rail.

"These options would complement the service provided by traditional railways and may include the conversion from existing railways to light rail or metro rail.”

Speaking at Holyrood, Mr Matheson said: “The Clyde Metro project represents our multi-billion pound investment which, when completed, could better connect over 1.5 million people from Clydebank to Cambuslang and from Easterhouse to East Kilbride.

"For many people in inner-city regions, having better access to affordable and reliable public transport has the potential to significantly reduce inequalities and enhance opportunities.”

But Labour MSP for Glasgow, Pauline MacNeill, raised concerns about the lack of a timescale in bringing forward the metro project.

She said: “Glasgow city region has not had a serious transport project under the SNP administration since 2007 when we desperately need one.

“The proposal for the Clyde Metro has no timescale, no serious funding allocated and appears more of a concept and a document than a real tangible transport project.”

Ms MacNeill stressed that the people of Glasgow and the surrounding area “have a right to know” when they can expect the project to start.

But Mr Matheson said officials will now “put in place the programme work which will be necessary” to develop the Clyde Metro.

He added: “That involves us working with all the local authorities involved, not just Glasgow…to look at how we can take this forward as a strategic investment programme over a number of years.”

But Mr Matheson warned he couldn't give a specific timescale other than within the 20-year vision.

He added: “I believe something like the Clyde Metro could be absolutely transformational for communities in Glasgow, in the wider Clyde area – if we get it right.

“We are absolutely determined to drive that forward and will be engaging with all stakeholders to do exactly that.”

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council and chair of the Glasgow City Region cabinet said the development was “a major step forward in our commitment to creating a modern, sustainable, integrated public transport system for the city of Glasgow and its surrounding metropolitan region”.

She added: “Clyde Metro’s inclusion in the STPR2 report is a huge vote of confidence in the work done to date by Transport Scotland and the city council in advancing the concept and the compelling case for it.

“Metro will be transformational - reducing social and economic inequalities, delivering on economic growth, better connecting outlying and poorly served communities and incentivising large-scale modal shift from private car to public transport.

“Over the past several decades, modern rapid transit systems like metro are what Glasgow’s comparator cities across the globe have been busy constructing. We cannot continue to be left behind.

“More than arguably any other single intervention, Clyde Metro can help deliver a vibrant, prosperous, inclusive and sustainable city region, a transport system fit for our international standing and ambitions.”