Scottish independence supporters have said it is time to “step up the fight” in the wake of revelations about partying during lockdown and donor corruption at Downing Street.

The protest group All Under One banner (AUOB) has called for an “emergency march” in Glasgow on Saturday to show support for the effort to end the Union.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn will speak at the march, which will wind through Scotland’s largest city from George Square to Glasgow Green, starting at 11.15am.

The group have called for the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying that “millions” were “furious” with the Westminster Government.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 It’s time to leave the chaos of Westminster behind.



📣 I’ll be in Glasgow tomorrow to join the march and speak up for Scotland’s future as an independent nation.



🤝 Hope to see lots of folk there. https://t.co/PezHt6W72d — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) January 21, 2022

They have called for a show of solidarity from independence supporters and urged as many to attend as possible.

A statement posted by AUOB on social media read: “It's time to take to the streets to escalate the fight for independence, which will bring an end to Tory rule in Scotland once and for all.

“The movement and Scottish Govt must seize this moment to assert our right to get out this rotten toxic union. Get to Glasgow on Saturday!

“We know that the Tories are now desperate to replace Johnson with another toxic politician who will continue the arrogance towards Scotland and our right to decide. So let's crack on! as the power is in our hands, we can leave when we want. Scotland can't wait, set the date!”

1/ In response to the current and ongoing crisis around the UK Government, All Under One Banner have called this emergency march and rally in Glasgow on Saturday 22 January. — All Under One Banner (@AUOBNOW) January 18, 2022

It adds: “This is an emergency situation as it's essential to escape this corrupt Westminster system and seize the moment and step up the fight for independence. We urge the whole movement to unite and come together in our thousands to show that Independence is Scotland's priority.”