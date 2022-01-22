THESE pictures show the hundreds of independence supporters who marched through Glasgow urging Boris Johnson to resign amid the 'partygate' saga.
The protest group All Under One banner (AUOB) lead the “emergency march” to show support for the effort to end the Union.
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn addressed the rally, which travelled through Scotland’s largest city from George Square to Glasgow Green.
Initial plans for the event estimated around 5000 people would take part, but AUOB later claimed around 1000 supporters joined.
A statement posted by AUOB on social media read: "We're proud to announce that c. 1000 people took to the streets of Glasgow today on the emergency march for independence.
"This is a great turnout considering the short notice, the early start time and mass gatherings are only just permitted. The fight for independence is on!"
Alba Party MP Neale Hanvey also addressed the march, calling on the Scottish Government to call a constitutional convention “to chart our path to independence”.
