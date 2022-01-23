AN anti-vaxxer mob stormed into a shopping centre and “intimated” innocent families.

Hundreds of people entered Buchanan Galleries on Saturday, holding placards and chanting songs against the Scottish Government’s handling of the pandemic.

Pictures and video footage on social media shows the mob enter the building at around 1pm to the shock of passers-by.

One man can be seen holding a sign that reads “Say NO to SNP Fascism”.

Police say two men, aged 34 and 60, have been arrested.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland told the Scottish Sun: “About 1pm a procession against the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination programme took place in the Gallowgate and city centre area.

“This procession was not notified to Glasgow City Council or police.

“Officers engaged with the group, which included a significant number of families and children and facilitated the procession to minimise disruption to the wider community and ensure public safety.

“Some members of the procession entered Buchanan Galleries shopping centre, causing disruption and intimidation to shoppers and staff.

“Two men aged 34 and 60 were arrested for holding the procession in contravention of section 65 of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982.

"Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.

“This means that we will protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest, balanced against the rights of the wider community.”

A spokesman for Buchanan Galleries added: “A group briefly walked through the centre escorted by police. The centre continues to trade as normal.”