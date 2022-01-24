The remaining restrictions which were implemented by the Scottish Government at Christmas to curb the spread of the Omicron Covid variant were removed this morning.

Last week, the First Minister said that the Omicron situation is “not as difficult as feared back in December”.

Here are the key changes which came into place from 5am this morning:

Pubs and restaurants

The one metre physical distancing in hospitality and leisure settings has been dropped, and table service is no longer be required in places like pubs and restaurants.

Indoor events

Crowd limits at indoor events have also been removed – following the move to capacity outdoor crowds last week.

Non-professional indoor contact sports will also resume.

Nightclubs

Nightclubs, which have been closed since Boxing Day, can reopen from Monday.

Revellers will have to provide a Covid passport for entry – with the Scottish Government confirming regulations are set to be updated to ensure venues cannot avoid the scheme by putting tables on dancefloors whilst still allowing dancing.

Socialising

The guidance to keep social interaction at home and in indoor public places to a maximum of three households is also being lifted.

What guidance is still in place?

Work from home

People will continue to be asked to work from home whenever possible, with employers asked to facilitate this.

However, the Scottish Government said they plan to engage with businesses now about a return to a more hybrid approach from the start of February - if case numbers continue to decline.

Track and trace, face coverings and Covid passport

Further baseline measures including a requirement to collect customer details in hospitality settings.

The use of face coverings in public places and on public transport remain.

And the current Covid certification scheme will stay in place to limit the spread of Omicron.