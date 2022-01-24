Dominic Cummings says he has submitted written evidence to the inquiry into lockdown breaches in Downing Street because he does not trust the Prime Minister not to leak his conversations with inquiry chief Sue Gray.

Ms Gray is investigating parties and gatherings in Number 10 during COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

The Cabinet Office report is expected to be released this week.

Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street in November 2020, made his latest comments on his Substack blog after some media outlets reported that he would be speaking with Ms Gray today.

He said he told Ms Gray that he would only give evidence in writing because "if we speak the PM will invent nonsense and spin it to the media and you and I will both have problems".

Mr Cummings said he told Ms Gray "let's keep everything in writing" as "therefore [the PM] cannot invent things I've supposedly said to you, there is only a written record, this makes both our lives easier. She agreed."

He added: "So I have answered questions in writing and will answer further questions in writing if she wants.

"But I will not speak and therefore provide the PM with more chances to lie and confuse everybody."

Mr Cummings also claimed that evidence was being kept from the Cabinet Office inquiry because staff are worried it would be seen by Mr Johnson.

"I know others are very worried about handing things to the Cabinet Office because they know the PM will see everything SG collects," Mr Cummings said.

"This inevitably means that evidence, including photos, is not given to her and instead will keep leaking after her report. (To stress, this is a consequence of beliefs about the PM's integrity, not SG's.)

"Other damaging stories will come out until he is gone."

Speaking during a visit to a hospital today, Mr Johnson said people would have to "wait" for the Cabinet Office report to come out.

It comes amid fears that the Prime Minister may censor parts of the report.

On Sunday Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said Mr Johnson would decide how much of the report into the scandal was made public.

Refusing to commit to its publication in full, Mr Raab merely said there would be transparency around the “substance” of the findings, raising concerns the public will only see a summary.

The Prime Minister has said he will make the findings of the Cabinet Office investigation public and also make a statement to MPs.

Today the PM's spokesman echoed suggestions that it could be up to Mr Johnson what exactly is released into the public domain.

He said: "It's very much our intention to publish the findings in full as set out in the terms of reference."

Asked if Ms Gray could request that the report be published in its entirety - even if the PM disagreed - the spokesman said: "I think it is a report that comes to the prime minister."