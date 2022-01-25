Nicola Sturgeon is set to make her weekly coronavirus statement today after Omicron restrictions introduced in Scotland at Christmas were scrapped.
On Monday, social distancing rules in pubs and restaurants were lifted while nightclubs were able to reopen for the first time since Boxing Day.
The First Minister will update MSPs at Holyrood later today on the latest coronavirus updates in the country.
On Monday, positive cases in Scotland totalled 6,934, an increase of nearly 600 on Sunday’s figure.
Strategic framework
The First Minister is expected to provide more detail on a revised strategic framework, or 'roadmap' to move the country to a “less restrictive” society in managing the pandemic’s impacts.
Earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon said there was a “need to continue to adapt our thinking about how to manage the virus” and “become more resilient to it in future”.
Mask wearing in schools
Ms Sturgeon is facing renewed calls to remove the requirement for mask wearing in Scottish schools which could be mentioned today at her coronavirus briefing.
Masks are no longer needed in English secondary schools after Boris Johnson announced the requirement would be dropped from Thursday 20 January.
Latest cases
The First Minister will update the country on the latest number of coronavirus cases including vaccination numbers and hospitalisations.
On Monday, 6,934 new Covid cases were recorded and no deaths.
Where and when can I watch the briefing?
The First Minister’s coronavirus statement is due at around 2.20pm on Tuesday and will be streamed live on Scottish Parliament TV.
