NICOLA Sturgeon has confirmed Scots will be encouraged to make a "phased return" to office working from Monday.
The First Minister said that the Scottish Government will "encourage employers to consider hybrid working" and warned that a "wholesale return to the office next week" could be "counter prdoductive" in tackling the Omicron surge of Covid-19 and could "set progress back".
The announcement was made following the approval of the SNP Government cabinet this morning.
Speaking at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said: "Instead of recommending home working whenever practical, the new guidance will pave the way for a phased return to the office.
"It will recommend that from Monday January 31, employers should consider inplementing hybrid working following appropriate guidance with workers spending some time in the office and some time at home."
She added: "We would not expect to see a wholesale return to the office next week.
"Indeed, given that the level of infection, although falling, remains high, a mass return at this stage is likely to be counter producive and indeed, to set progress back.
"But we know there are many benefits to both employees and employers and to the economy as a whole in at least a partial return to the office at this stage."
More to follow.
