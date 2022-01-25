Nicola Sturgeon has resisted calls for a loosening of classroom mask wearing requirements in schools.

In her latest Covid update to MSPs, the First Minister said the Scottish Government was "not recommending any immediate change" to its Reducing Covid Risks in Schools guidance.

She also highlighted data showing coronavirus case rates among the under-15s are rising significantly.

It comes after the Scottish Conservatives said they believed the time was right for SNP ministers to "end the mixed messaging coming out of the Scottish Government by listening to their advisors and ending the restriction immediately".

The change has already been introduced south of the Border. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to begin lifting “Plan B” Covid rules also means masks will not be needed in school communal areas from Thursday.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon told to drop classroom face mask rule

Oliver Mundell, Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education, said on Monday: “The SNP cannot keep ignoring the weight of argument against face masks in classrooms.

“Education experts are clear that face masks in classrooms have a negative impact on learning, especially for those children with extra needs, and scientific experts are in agreement that it’s safe for them to go.

“So there is no excuse for this restriction remaining in place, and Nicola Sturgeon should lift it immediately.

“Pupils, teachers and parents are desperate for a return to normal learning after two years of disruption, so it’s time the First Minister listened to her own experts.

"With curbs being eased across the country this week, under the SNP school kids remain all but forgotten as ministers continue to drag their heels at the expense of our children’s education.”

His view has been shared by parent campaigners, who voiced their concerns last week.

READ MORE: Teacher confidence 'collapsed during pandemic'

“It’s unfair on Scotland’s school children that they must continue to wear masks while their contemporaries in England can now get on without them,” said UFTScotland organiser Jo Bisset.

“This isn’t the first time restrictions have been more severe on young people here, and it’s not the first time rules have been tougher for kids than for adults.

“The Scottish Government has now belatedly admitted that the closure of schools does more harm than good, something parents across Scotland have been telling them for more than 18 months. They should now realise that the same applies to forcing children to wear masks all day.”