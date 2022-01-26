NEARLY 50 people in Glasgow died from Covid when Tories allegedly held boozy parties despite lockdown rules - including one frontline nurse.

Figures show 47 people in the council area lost their lives to the virus on the same dates UK Government officials are accused of holding social gatherings, as reported in our sister title The Glasgow Times.

A string of reported events - including two on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral - allegedly took place when strict regulations were set upon the country.

Rules to minimise transmission of the virus meant that people passed away in hospitals without a chance to say goodbye to their loved ones while caps limited the number of funeral attendees.

According to reports, there were at least 15 gatherings held during a spell where officials from Downing Street, Whitehall and Tory HQ are accused of breaking lockdown laws.

They span across an 11-month period from May 15, 2020 to April 18, 2021.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is accused of attending at least five of the events as he now faces mounting pressure to resign.

On December 15, 2020 - where Downing Street hosted a Christmas Quiz - a frontline worker in Glasgow sadly lost her battle with the virus.

Ana Lisa had worked as a staff nurse at Stobhill Hospital but moved to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary to help out with the “staffing crisis” during the pandemic.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde described Ana as “an incredibly compassionate nurse” as health chiefs paid tributes to the “hero” employee.

Ana Lisa

On the same day, the Prime Minister appeared on contestants’ screens at the quiz but later insisted he broke no rules.

An image published by a national newspaper showed Mr Johnson flanked by colleagues - one draped in tinsel and another wearing a Santa hat in No 10.

Downing Street admitted Mr Johnson “briefly” attended the quiz after the photographic evidence emerged but insisted it was a virtual event.

Four days prior to the quiz, a fridge with the capacity for 34 wine bottles was delivered through the back door of No 10.

According to reports, it became necessary for staff’s “wine time Fridays” allegedly held throughout lockdown to help aides “let off steam”.

The regular social gatherings were reported to be particularly popular among staff between autumn 2020 and spring 2020 when they became “fatigued” with tough Covid restrictions that banned socialising.

Elsewhere, the Department for Transport apologised after senior civil servants were “boozing and dancing” at a party held on December 16, 2020 - the day after the death of Glasgow nurse, Ana Lisa.

Staff allegedly planned the event from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’ office.

Recent allegations to surface include a garden party taking place on May 20, 2020 - believed to have been attended by Mr Johnson and Carrie Johnson, then his fiancee.

It is alleged that more than 100 Downing Street staff were invited to the boozy gathering in the No 10 gardens.

While restrictions meant people could only meet in groups of two outdoors, a leaked email shows one of Boris Johnson’s top officials urging invitees to “bring your own booze”.

The email reads: “Hi all. After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening. Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

It comes as London’s top policing officer, Dame Cressida Dick, announced her staff will probe “a number of events” linked to potential breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall.

The Metropolitan Police chief revealed yesterday her force “would do the right thing”.

Confirming the investigation, she said: “What I can tell you this morning is that as a result of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and, secondly, my officers’ own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

“The fact that we are now investigating does not, of course, mean that fixed penalty notices will necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved.

“We will not be giving a running commentary on our current investigations.”

She said: “several other events” that appeared to have taken place in Downing Street and Whitehall had also been assessed, but they were not thought to have reached the threshold for criminal investigation."

Cllr Thomas Kerr

Glasgow Tory councillor, Thomas Kerr, has since hit out at his own leader, describing his actions as “indefensible”.

The Shettleston representative has called Mr Johnson to step down.

The Glasgow Conservative group leader said: “When these breaches of Covid laws first came to light, I made my position very clear and that has not changed.

“Like Douglas Ross, I believe that regrettably the Prime Minister’s position is untenable and he must resign.

“I am a Conservative to my core but his actions are indefensible and it is now time for fresh leadership.”

Carol Monaghan

Carol Monaghan, MP for Glasgow North West, echoed Cllr Kerr’s calls, dubbing Mr Johnson’s alleged conduct as a “disgrace”.

The SNP representative said: “Boris Johnson’s conduct has been a disgrace. It’s clear that the Prime Minister believed that the rules he set didn’t apply to him as he partied away in Downing Street with his Tory colleagues.

“While people in Glasgow and across the UK made some difficult sacrifices - including not being with their loved ones in their final moments - Boris Johnson blatantly broke the rules with countless boozy parties.

“He repeatedly broke the rules and lied about it.

“Tory MPs must remove him without further delay. The longer they wait, the more damage they do to public trust and the effectiveness of any future public health messaging.”

Cllr Martha Wardrop, co-convenor of the Scottish Greens councillor group, added: “It was already a heartbreaking time for Glaswegians, but knowing the Prime Minister didn’t bother following his own rules at the time is difficult to process.

“I can’t imagine there are many in this city who don’t think he should resign immediately.”

Meanwhile, UNISON - a union that represents frontline workers in the NHS - has demanded “the strictest action” to be taken against those who breach lockdown rules.

Willie Duffy, Scotland’s head of health, said: “The lockdown rules have been hard on everyone, though we are thankful the majority of people followed the rules to protect both our NHS and each other.

“Our dedicated NHS staff have worked tirelessly to care for others throughout the pandemic – often while putting their own health and that of their families at risk.

“It is hugely painful for health workers who have lost colleagues throughout this period and our thoughts are with all the families who lost loved ones.

“In the event people are found to have broken the rules then we would expect the strictest action to be taken against them.”

The Glasgow Times approached the Conservative Party and Downing Street for comment.