BORIS Johnson, Keir Starmer, Ian Blackford and most MPs could be seen wearing small pink and purple badges during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.
As the Prime Minister faced questioning over Downing Street parties ahead of the publication of Sue Gray’s report, the politicians packed onto the benches were spotted bearing the enamel pins.
The small badges are being worn by members of the House to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, which takes place on Thursday.
The badge is in the shape of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust logo.
On the day, people around the world remember the millions murdered – and lives drastically impacted – by the Nazi regime.
January 27 marks the important day as it is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, which was the biggest Nazi concentration camp.
The trust also encourages people to spend January 27 remembering other genocides – including those in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
Holocaust Memorial Day is distinct from Yom HaShoah, a date in the Jewish calendar where those murdered in the Holocaust are mourned. In 2022, this day is marked on Wednesday, April 27.
On Thursday, MPs will take part in a general debate on Holocaust Memorial Day in the main Chamber. The debate was put forward by Labour’s Margaret Hodges and Charlotte Nichols, Tory Robert Jenrick, and the SNP’s Kirsten Oswald.
