BORIS Johnson has disrespected the nation with his refusal to resign, the leader of the Labour party has said.

Keir Starmer also accused English Conservatives of treating their Scottish colleagues with “disdain” and “publicly undermining the union” after a senior Tory called Douglas Ross a “lightweight”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions today, Mr Starmer said: “When the leader of the Scottish Conservatives said the Prime Minister should resign, the Leader of the House called him a lightweight.”

“English Conservatives publicly undermining the Union by treating Scotland with utter disdain. How much damage are the Prime Minister’s cabinet prepared to do to save his skin?”

Does the Prime Minister really not understand the damage his behaviour is doing to our country?”

Mr Johnson refused to answer repeated questions on the party scandals or the ongoing Met police investigation into them, despite being questioned numerous times by MPs.

In response to Keir Starmer, he said: “ I hope (he) understands that though the issue he raises is important, there is simply no way, as he knows as a lawyer, that I can comment on the investigation … it’s almost as though he was in ignorance of the fact that we have a crisis on the borders of Ukraine.”

He added: “The problem with the Labour Party today is - he’s a lawyer, not a leader.”

The Tory benches erupted with cheers, before Mr Johnson continued: “We’ve taken the tough decisions, we’ve got the big calls right and we – and in particular I – are getting on with the job.”

Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle was told to withdraw his comment after saying he would “prefer to be led by a lawyer than a liar”.

The MP for Brighton Kemptown told the Commons: “He (Prime Minister Boris Johnson) didn’t need the excuse of a birthday to have a party but it did help, didn’t it?

“When he had groups of people singing to him when gatherings indoor were illegal and communal signing was banned. My constituents think that he has lied. My constituents think that he lied to this House and my constituents think that he lied to them when he was partying…

He added: "I would prefer to be led by a lawyer than a liar. Will he now resign?"

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle asked him to withdraw the comment as it is considered not within the boundaries of parliamentary etiquette to call another member a liar.

Mr Russell-Moyle said: “I withdraw it. That’s what my constituents think.”

Mr Johnson replied: “Well, I think that the honourable gentleman, I am afraid, in everything he said just now, plainly doesn’t know what he is talking about.

“What I can tell him and his constituents is that irrespective of what they want to focus on, and I understand why they do, this Government is going to get on with the job.”