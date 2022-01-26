A Scottish MP has claimed the third highest amount of UK expenses in 2020-21, totalling more than a quarter of a million pounds.
Data, revealed by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), show SNP Chief Whip and Midlothian MP Owen Thomson had total expenses of £264,347 for the financial year, putting him in the top three MPs with the highest expenses after Darren Henry, MP for Broxtowe, and Southport’s MP Damien Moore.
Conservative MP Mr Henry had expenses totalling £280,936, while Southport Tory MP Mr Moore had expenses of £266,092
Mr Thompson’s claim was mainly made of office running costs, accommodation, and travel - with the major claims for staff and office.
Fourth on the list of the top ten was Scottish Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale David Mundell who claimed £260,951 over the year.
IPSA is an independent body that regulates and administers the business costs and decides the pay and pensions of the 650 elected MPs and their staff in the UK.
Each year the body publishes information about every MPs’ spending in a bid for transparency.
The data released by IPSA shows the majority of the expenses claimed came under ‘subtotal of office running costs’.
Also in the top ten MPs with the highest Commons expenses were Birmingham, Perry Barr MP Khalid Mahmood whose expenses totalled £259,888, Bury North MP James Daly (£256,855), MP for Bassetlaw, Brendan Clarke-Smith (£256,254.94), West Dorset’s MP Chris Loder (£254,533), Hemsworth’s Jon Trickett MP (£254,533), and Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey (£253,715).
Mr Thompson and the SNP have been contacted for comment.
