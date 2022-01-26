The expenses claims of the UK’s MPs for the financial year 2020-21 have been revealed by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).
The independent body was created in 2009 by the Parliamentary Standards Act and provides public access to MPs’ pay, pensions and claims, as well as regulating MPs’ pay and business costs on behalf of the public.
The data released by IPSA showed that two Scottish MPs were amongst the top ten highest expenses claims of all MPs across the UK.
It also showed that the majority of claims were made on office and staffing costs as well as accommodation and travel.
Here's the full list of Scottish MPs' expenses claims - from highest to lowest.
- Owen Thompson (Midlothian) - £264,347.14
- David Mundell (Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale) - £260,951.87
- Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) - £249,168.18
- Martyn Day (Linlithgow and East Falkirk) - £244,279.67
- Neale Hanvey (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath) - £243,347.20
- David Duguid (Banff and Buchan) - £242,688.60
- Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey) - £242,162.23
- Tommy Sheppard (Edinburgh East) - £240,994.20
- John Lamont (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk) - £239,895.96
- Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye and Lochaber) - £239,299.97
- David Linden (Glasgow East) - £237,739.09
- Martin Docherty (West Dunbartonshire) - £234,146.65
- Stewart Hosie (Dundee East) - £231,025.33
- Andrew Bowie (West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine) - £229,629.17
- Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South) - £229,606.78
- Douglas Ross (Moray) - £228,194.05
- Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West) - £226,555.48
- Lisa Cameron (East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow) - £226,152.00
- Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West) - £225,385.77
- Chris Law (Dundee West) - £224,633.23
- Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire) - £222,757.07
- Anne McLaughlin (Glasgow North East) - £222,479.62
- John McNally (Falkirk) - £221,020.33
- Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West) - £220,961.31
- Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun) - £219,848.16
- Stephen Flynn (Aberdeen South) - £217,290.49
- Deirdre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith) - £217,114.03
- Gavin Newlands (Paisley and Renfrewshire North) - £216,677.71
- Hannah Bardell (Livingston) - £214,259.51
- Alison Thewliss (Glasgow Central) - £213,449.55
- Alyn Smith (Stirling) - £212,653.25
- Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde) - £210,486.05
- Angela Crawley (Lanark and Hamilton East) - £207,300.82
- Wendy Chamberlain (North East Fife) - £207,255.25
- Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland) - £206,305.48
- Kirsten Oswald (East Renfrewshire) - £206,195.90
- Stewart McDonald (Glasgow South) - £205,815.17
- Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire) - £204,920.00
- Kenny MacAskill (East Lothian) - £204,880.61
- John Nicolson (Ochil and South Perthshire) - £204,829.03
- Neil Gray (Airdrie and Shotts) - £204,629.99
- Ian Murray - (Edinburgh South) - £204,121.60
- Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline and West Fife) - £202,919.50
- Peter Grant (Glenrothes) - £202,743.90
- Brendan O'Hara (Argyll and Bute) - £202,252.46
- Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross) - £200,166.96
- Steven Bonnar (Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill) - £199,611.31
- Alister Jack (Dumfries and Galloway) - £192,126.23
- Stuart McDonald (Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East) - £191,768.73
- Marion Fellows (Motherwell and Wishaw) - £190,555.95
- Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West)- £187,566.99
- Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North) - £183,262.77
- Richard Thomson (Gordon) - £182,124.14
- Patricia Gibson (North Ayrshire and Arran) - £177,327.81
- Angus MacNeil (Na h-Eileanan an Iar) - £175,492.33
- David Doogan (Angus) - £174,422.19
- Amy Callaghan (East Dunbartonshire) - £161,899.24
- Allan Dorans (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) - £153,127.53
- Margaret Ferrier (Rutherglen and Hamilton West) - £133,326.72
